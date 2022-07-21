 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska fall turkey permits available beginning Aug. 8

  • Updated
  • 0
Nebraska Game and Parks

Hunters may begin purchasing 2022 Nebraska fall turkey permits at 1 p.m. Aug. 8.

A fall turkey permit is valid statewide and allows a hunter to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Each hunter may have up to two permits. There is no minimum age requirement for youth hunters.

The fall turkey season is Sept. 15, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023.

Permits will be available at OutdoorNebraska.org and at Nebraska Game and Parks Commission permitting offices.

