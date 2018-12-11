It’s hard to have a holly, jolly Christmas if you’re bored and sitting at home.
So the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department is planning some options for children and youth.
Activities include bowling, ice skating, a movie and an open gym time with crafts and games.
The activities take place during the holiday break.
All activities are free and pre-registration is required for each of them except for the skating.
Parents are urged to get their children signed up soon. Registration starts today.
“We have these activities to give kids options so they don’t have to just sit at home over winter break and they can get out and participate in activities here in the community,” said Nate Schwanke, recreation superintendent.
Register in person on the second floor of 400 E. Military Ave., or online at http://fremontne.gov/485/online-registrations
Activities requiring pre-registration include:
Bowling
- — 10 a.m. to noon, Dec. 26 for grades kindergarten through eighth at 30 Bowl, 1205 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Please bring money to purchase concessions. Bumpers will be available. Space is limited; 64 spaces available.
Movie
- — “Mary Poppins Returns,” rated PG. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., movie starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 27 for grades kindergarten through eighth at Fremont 7 Theatres in the Fremont Mall. Pickup time is 12:15 p.m. Space is limited; 170 seats available. Please bring money to purchase concessions. Concession specials are: small popcorn, $2.50; small drink, $2.50. Due to limited seating, parents will not be allowed entrance to the movie.
Open gym, crafts, board games
- — 9 a.m. to noon, Jan. 2 at Fremont City Auditorium, 925 N. Broad St., for grades kindergarten through eighth. Limited space; 60 spaces available.
The three events listed above are fully supervised by parks and recreation staff.
Skating
- — A Community Free Skate is planned for five different days at Sidner Ice Arena, 1558 E. Military Ave. Please bring money to purchase concessions. No preregistration is required.
This is for grades kindergarten through 12th.
Free skating times and dates are: 1-3 p.m. Dec. 20, 21 and 28; and Jan. 3, 4.
About 200 youth typically take part in the free skating.
Schwanke invites children and youth to take part in the different activities.
“We hope they participate so they can be active over the winter break and take full advantage of all the activities that we can offer to them here in the city of Fremont,” Schwanke said.