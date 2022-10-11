Parts of Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area to close for tree removal, trimming

Segments of the Fremont State Recreation Area, including some campsites, will be closed starting Oct. 16 for hazardous tree removal and tree trimming.

Between the evening of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23, the southwest entrance to the park will be closed, as will the gate at the west entrance and some access roads.

Campsites 1-97 and 200-203 at the Pathfinder Campground and 208-224 at the Victory Campground sites will be closed during this timeframe, as trees are trimmed or removed for safety and clearance.

Work then will transition to the southeast side of the park. Between the evening of Oct. 24 through Oct. 30, the southeast entrance will be closed, as will the gate at the east entrance and some access roads. Campsites 98-168 and 225-249 at Victory Campground will be closed during this timeframe.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/FremontLakes.