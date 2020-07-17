Prairie near Yutan untouched for centuries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YUTAN – By the mid-20th century, much of the North American prairie grasslands had been destroyed by extensive farming. But a small plot of land north of Yutan has endured, almost untouched by man for centuries.

On a hot afternoon in early July, a handful of prairie enthusiasts and amateur horticulturists saw such a place during an open house at Knott Tallgrass Prairie, located just north of Yutan on a minimum maintenance road.

The namesake of the prairie, Tim Knott, hosted the event. The prairie is owned by the Wachiska Audubon Society of Lincoln. Knott is a member.

The prairie was named for Knott after he had suffered a hip fracture five years ago. He joked that the society thought he wouldn’t survive the injury and christened the prairie in his honor. As a result, he feels a bit of ownership for the land, he added.

Knott was a little more serious as he talked about the prairie and its formation. Plants migrated from the north and south during warm periods between “ice ages,” he said. What resulted were the prairies that stretched across the Great Plains, filled with tall grasses, flowering plants and teeming with wildlife.

“Most of these plants here are more at home in Texas and Oklahoma,” he said as he looked out over the prairie.