Public invited to explore biodiversity at Mahoney State Park

Explore biodiversity with Mahoney State Park bioblitz

The public is invited to explore the biodiversity at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park with a bioblitz through the end of this month.

A bioblitz is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species within a designated area. Through the end of August, participants can log onto the iNaturalist app and photograph any birds, trees, grasses, flowers, fungi, insects and animals they see at Mahoney.

Park naturalists will help identify species, and at the end of the month, staff will compile and share findings in a poll.

Access the project at www.inaturalist.org/projects/bio-blitz-at-e-t-mahoney-state-park or search “BioBlitz at E.T. Mahoney State Park” at the iNaturalist website.

