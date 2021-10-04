Rainbow trout stockings scheduled at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area

The Nebraska Games and Parks Commission will be stocking rainbow trout at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area this month. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.
Support Local Journalism
Lake 2 and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is tentatively scheduled to receive 3,000 rainbow trout the week of Oct. 11 and 500 the week of Oct. 18.
Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons.
For information on fish stocking, including the dates of upcoming trout stocking, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.