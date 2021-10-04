 Skip to main content
Rainbow trout stockings scheduled at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area
editor's pick top story

Nebraska Game and Parks

The Nebraska Games and Parks Commission will be stocking rainbow trout at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area this month. These stockings will enhance fishing opportunities this fall and winter.

Lake 2 and Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is tentatively scheduled to receive 3,000 rainbow trout the week of Oct. 11 and 500 the week of Oct. 18.

Stocking schedules can change on short notice for a variety of reasons.

For information on fish stocking, including the dates of upcoming trout stocking, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.

