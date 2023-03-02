The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is scheduling the release of rainbow trout in waters across the state.

This will give anglers and families, especially at city ponds and lakes, additional angling opportunities for this popular species.

It starts March 11, opening day of the Trout Lake at Two Rivers State Recreation Area in Douglas County. All trout caught in this lake must be harvested and not released. Anglers first must purchase from the park office a daily trout tag for $6. Each tag is good for a daily bag limit of four trout. A person may have up to three tags per day and 12 trout in possession. An adult angler may have two children under the age of 16 fishing under the authority of his/her tag, but the group bag limit still is limited to four trout per tag.

The Trout Lake (Lake No. 5) will be open from 7 a.m. to sunset each day. Anglers, except residents younger than age 16, must have a Nebraska fishing license. All vehicles entering the park must have a park entry permit. Anglers possessing trout on any other lake at Two Rivers must have a trout tag, as well. Anglers will be allowed to use one fishing rod and reel each.

On March 13, Lake 2 at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area is scheduled to be stocked with 4,000 rainbow trout while CenturyLink Lake at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland is set to receive 2,500.

Lake 5 (Trout Lake) at Two Rivers SRA near Waterloo are scheduled to stocked with an additional 14,900 rainbow trout in March and 9,600 in April (as time and weather permit).

For information on fish stocking online, including upcoming trout stocking dates, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishstockingreports.