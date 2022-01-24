Registration is open for Cornhusker State Games

Registration is open for the 38th annual Cornhusker State Games, featuring competition in more than 70 sport/events at venues in Lincoln, Omaha, Kearney, Columbus, Fremont, Waverly and other Nebraska communities. Most sports take place July 15-24, and officials expect more than 10,000 participants.

New sports include 7v7 Football and Roundnet (“Spikeball”).

Cornhusker State Games competitions are open to athletes of all ages and abilities. Registration and information are available at CornhuskerStateGames.com. Lowest entry fees in all sports are offered from now until Feb. 15. Those registered by June 1 receive a free athlete shirt. The final deadline to register for most sports is July 5.

Opening Ceremonies are set for 8 p.m. Friday, July 15, at Seacrest Field with a parade of athletes, skydivers, fireworks, patriotic tribute, and torch-lighting. Ceremonies will be preceded by SportFest, which includes entertainment, vendor fair and the athlete meal from 4:30-7:30 p.m.

All registered athletes receive an All-Star pass, good for free admission to all sport venues, the Opening Ceremonies and SportFest, including the athlete meal.

The Cornhusker State Games is also a qualifying event for the 2022 State Games of America (SGA), which takes place in Ames/Des Moines, Iowa.

The Cornhusker State Games is conducted by the Nebraska Sports Council, which also conducts the WellPower Movement, the Nebraska AAU Grand Prix Volleyball Tournament, the Lincoln and Omaha Corporate Games and the Pumpkin Run. Platinum partners include Nebraska Orthopedic Center, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska, Nebraska Medical Association and Pepsi-Cola of Lincoln.

Learn more at NebraskaSportsCouncil.com.

