Ronin Pool opening will be delayed one day

The opening of Ronin Pool in Fremont will be delayed by one day.

Ronin Pool was set to open on Monday, June 15, for swimming lessons and adult lap swimming. Due to a broken pipe that was discovered while filling the pool, the deck had to be torn up and the pipe replaced.

Ronin Pool will now open on Tuesday, June 16. Swimming lessons will remain on schedule with the first week running Tuesday-Friday instead of Monday-Thursday. Information regarding swimming lessons and adult lap swimming can be found at: http://www.fremontne.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=410.

Open swimming is expected to begin July 1. Additional details will be released closer to that date.

