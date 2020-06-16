Six state recreation areas will allow fireworks on July 4

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six state rec areas to allow July 4 fireworks

Visitors to six state recreation areas, including Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, will be allowed to touch off fireworks on July 4. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is urging them to be especially careful this year.

Visitors should always use caution when lighting fireworks, but should be mindful of the dry conditions that exist across the state this year. Additionally, guests should follow recommended social-distancing, gathering-size and hygiene recommendations in light of the COVID-19 health crisis.

The other areas that will permit fireworks from 8 a.m. until midnight on July 4 are Branched Oak (Liebers Point only), Fort Kearny, Memphis, Pawnee and Wagon Train.

Signs at recreation areas will point the way to designated fireworks sites and boundaries will be clearly marked. Use of fireworks elsewhere in state areas or at other times is prohibited.

Only fireworks approved for sale in Nebraska by the state fire marshal are permitted, and visitors must pick up expended fireworks and deposit them in appropriate containers. Minor children must be supervised when discharging fireworks. Use, possession and the discharging of fireworks is at the sole risk of the users.

A park entry permit is required for all vehicles entering state recreation areas.

