Splash Station and Ronin Pool to open on Memorial Day

The Fremont Parks and Recreation maintenance staff have finished repairs at Ronin Pool, so now both Splash Station and Ronin Pool will be opening for the season on Monday, Memorial Day.

Ronin Pool, located at 17th Street and Somers Avenue, will be open from noon to 7 p.m. daily. Free swimming will be offered on May 30 and May 31. Regular admission is $4 with children 5 and under admitted free.

Splash Station at 3809 E. Fremont Drive will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Admission is $7 for ages 6 and over. Children 5 and under are admitted free with an adult.

The city’s splash pads, excluding Miller Park’s, which is down for maintenance, will be operational through Labor Day weekend.

