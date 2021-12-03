Submissions being accepted for Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will accept submissions for the 2021 Nebraskaland Magazine photo contest through Jan. 1, 2022.

Each year, Nebraskaland Magazine celebrates the state’s beauty and recognizes the outstanding work of photographers across Nebraska during this annual photo contest.

Photographers of all ages and skill levels are invited to submit photos in four categories:

• Wildlife — wild mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, arthropods.

• Scenic — in which landmarks, scenery or inanimate objects are prominent.

• Recreation — people enjoying the outdoors through hunting, fishing, hiking, backpacking, skiing or other outdoor activities.

• Flora — wildflowers, foliage, fruiting bodies or other parts of plants.

All photos must be taken in Nebraska. Submissions will be judged by Nebraskaland staff, and winning photos will be published in the March 2022 issue of Nebraskaland Magazine. First-, second-, and third-place prizes will be awarded in all categories, and a Best in Show prize also will be awarded.

Photos may be submitted only via Instagram. To submit, use the hashtag #Nebraskland2021. Make sure your account is public so judges may view your photo.

Complete contest rules may be found online at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/photocontest.

