Take ’em Hunting begins fourth year of mentorship challenge

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Heartland DSC, is launching its fourth annual Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2022-2023 hunting seasons, and then upload a photo of their trip to the Game and Parks website. Those who do will be registered to win prizes, including the grand prize John Deere crossover utility vehicle from AKRS, as well as a youth lifetime hunt permit.

Since the program began, it has introduced hunting to an estimated 5,400 Nebraskans of all ages.

Hunting is critical to future conservation of our natural resources. Every time a hunter buys a hunting permit or habitat stamp, his or her purchase directly funds programs that support habitat conservation, hunting access, wildlife research and much more. Additionally, excise taxes that hunters pay on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment generate an additional $1 billion for conservation work each year.

Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2023.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting. Get more information about hunting in Nebraska at Outdoornebraska.gov/hunting.