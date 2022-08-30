 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Take ’em Hunting begins fourth year of mentorship challenge

  • 0
Nebraska Game and Parks

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Heartland DSC, is launching its fourth annual Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1.

Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during the 2022-2023 hunting seasons, and then upload a photo of their trip to the Game and Parks website. Those who do will be registered to win prizes, including the grand prize John Deere crossover utility vehicle from AKRS, as well as a youth lifetime hunt permit.

Since the program began, it has introduced hunting to an estimated 5,400 Nebraskans of all ages.

Hunting is critical to future conservation of our natural resources. Every time a hunter buys a hunting permit or habitat stamp, his or her purchase directly funds programs that support habitat conservation, hunting access, wildlife research and much more. Additionally, excise taxes that hunters pay on firearms, ammunition and other hunting equipment generate an additional $1 billion for conservation work each year.

People are also reading…

Prizes will be given away throughout the challenge Sept. 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023, with the grand prize utility vehicle winner announced in June 2023.

For more information, visit OutdoorNebraska.org/TakeEmHunting. Get more information about hunting in Nebraska at Outdoornebraska.gov/hunting.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Warriors smash No. 1 Spartans

Warriors smash No. 1 Spartans

For the second straight season, it was No. 5 Midland that handed the No. 1 Missouri Baptist an early season loss, taking down the top-ranked S…

Watch Now: Related Video

Does a lighter interior keep your car cooler?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News