Two Rivers Trout Lake fish renovation completed
Two Rivers Trout Lake fish renovation completed

Nebraska Game and Parks

Lake 5 at Two Rivers State Recreation Area has been renovated to remove unwanted species that invaded the lake during the 2019 spring flooding, which connected the lake to the Platte River.

The 9-acre lake, commonly known as the Trout Lake, was treated Aug. 17 with rotenone, a toxicant used to eliminate fish. Biologists sampled multiple undesirable fish species during post-flood assessments, which led to poor water quality. Anglers should expect improved water quality and fishing conditions after the renovation.

In preparation for the treatment, biologists salvaged smallmouth bass and relocated them to Two Rivers Lake 3 as well as Big Elk and Portal lakes, two newly constructed reservoirs in Papillion.

The trout stocking program will not be interrupted and will resume in the spring of 2022. Smallmouth bass also will be restocked after the renovation.

Funding for the project was provided by the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Fund. For more information, contact the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Southeast District field office at 402-471-7651.

