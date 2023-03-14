Construction will begin this year on a new shower facility and dump station at Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area’s Pathfinder Campground. They will replace existing facilities at the campground.

These state park system projects largely are funded by Capital Maintenance Funds, which were established by the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 to help preserve Nebraska’s public outdoor recreation facilities and parklands; state and federal funding sources; and Nebraska Game and Parks’ funds generated from user fees of the state park system.