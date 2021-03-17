 Skip to main content
Virtual public meeting will focus on future of Dead Timber State Recreation Area
Virtual public meeting will focus on future of Dead Timber State Recreation Area

A plan to redevelop the flood-prone Dead Timber State Recreation Area near Scribner is being created, and the public is encouraged to participate by giving feedback.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host a virtual public meeting via Zoom at 5:30 p.m. on March 23 to outline potential design concepts of the plan and take public comments. Register in advance for the meeting at OutdoorNebraska.gov/DeadTimber.

A significant portion of Dead Timber, a 200-acre area in Dodge County, lies within the Elkhorn River floodplain. The remainder of the area sits upon a bluff overlooking the floodplain and oxbow lakes. The river has exceeded flood stage 21 of the past 80 years, causing management and infrastructure issues that must be addressed.

The proposed redevelopment plan would showcase the natural area while addressing floodplain infrastructure, honoring the memories and traditions of area users, and providing new recreational opportunities.

The meeting will begin with an informational session about Dead Timber, its current state, and the potential future provided through the proposed redevelopment plan. This will be followed with breakout groups where participants may share feedback on specific potential design concepts.

For those unable to participate in the virtual meeting, an online comment board will be available for two weeks after the meeting at OutdoorNebraska.gov/DeadTimber.

