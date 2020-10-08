Wanted: Nebraska parks photos from the past

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking vintage photographs highlighting Nebraska parks for the Nebraska State Parks 100-year anniversary in 2021.

The photographs will be featured in Nebraskaland Magazine and online throughout the year. Priority will be given to unique photos taken before 2000 that feature people enjoying outdoor Nebraska activities, such as boating, camping, hunting or fishing at Nebraska state parks and recreation areas. Photos taken after 2000 can be shared with Game and Parks on social using the hashtag #NEParks100.

To submit your memories and photos, fill out the online form at magazine.outdoornebraska.gov/parksportraits or mail a physical copy to Portraits from the Past, Nebraskaland Magazine, P.O. Box 30370, Lincoln, NE 68503-0370.

Submissions should include the approximate date the photo was taken as well as a story about the photograph, identifying people and places where possible.

