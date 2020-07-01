WATCH NOW: City Council approves new hours, admission fees for Ronin Pool

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronin Pool is set to open under new guidelines that will limit the number of swimmers in the pool at any given time following a unanimous Fremont City Council vote Tuesday.

The pool will operate under adjusted hours of operation beginning July 2. Those adjusted hours will be broken into five separate sessions throughout the day spanning 1 hour and 45 minutes. The sessions will be broken up as follows:

Session 1: 10-11:45 a.m.

Session 2: 12-1:45 p.m.

Session 3: 2-3:35 p.m.

Session 4: 4-5:45 p.m.

Session 5: 6-7:45 p.m.

The 15-minute break in between each session will be used to clean the facility before the next group of swimmers arrives, according to Kim Koski, director of the Fremont Parks and Recreation Department.

Because of the shortened sessions, the pool will only charge a $2 admission fee instead of the traditional $4. With online registration, Koski said the pool will have contact information on file, making contact tracing easier should any issues arise.

“We’re going into new waters here,” she said. “This seems to be what most folks who are opening their pools are doing across the board as far as registering.”