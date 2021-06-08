Work to begin on the Western Douglas County Trail in Valley

Weather permitting, work will begin June 14 on the Western Douglas County Trail. There will be various lane and road closures along 270th Street and Old US-275, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Graham Construction, Inc. of Omaha has the $6,076,628 contract. These closures are necessary for trail construction. Anticipated project completion is fall 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.