Work to begin on the Western Douglas County Trail in Valley
editor's pick top story

  • Updated
Road construction

Weather permitting, work will begin June 14 on the Western Douglas County Trail. There will be various lane and road closures along 270th Street and Old US-275, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Graham Construction, Inc. of Omaha has the $6,076,628 contract. These closures are necessary for trail construction. Anticipated project completion is fall 2021.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up, and to put phones down.

