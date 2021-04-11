Youth lifetime half-price permit drawing will award 150 permits

A drawing this spring will provide 150 young Nebraskans a chance to purchase a youth lifetime permit at half price.

In an effort to encourage young Nebraskans to participate in hunting and fishing, the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation established its Youth Lifetime Half-Price Permit Program in 2006.

This program gives residents age 15 and younger the opportunity to purchase a lifetime hunt, fish and other permits and stamps for half price.

Only residents 15 and under are eligible to win, but drawing applications may be filled out by parents, grandparents, or any adult who wants to give the gift of the outdoors on behalf of a young Nebraskan.

To register for the Youth Lifetime Half-Price Permit drawing, visit outdoornebraska.gov/specialpermitdrawing from April 11-22 and fill out the form.

Winners will be drawn after April 26 and will be contacted by Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

When a winner’s name is drawn, that youth will choose one of the following permits/stamps. The permit/stamp will be issued once the half-price fee is paid: Lifetime Hunt, $130; Lifetime Fish, $308; Lifetime Hunt/Fish Combo, $429.50; Lifetime Habitat Stamp, $250; Lifetime Nebraska Waterfowl Stamp, $100; Lifetime Fur Harvest, $110.50.

This special opportunity is made possible by the Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation, with other generous sponsors, including the Hawkins Family and the Dorothy B. Davis Foundation.

