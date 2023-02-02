Northeast Community College in West Point will offer basic computer courses on consecutive Thursdays in February.

Basic Computer I (INFO 5105/23S and CRN #70112) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, Room 212, 202 Anna Stalp Ave.

This class is for the person who has very limited or no previous computer knowledge. Students will learn basic level computer skills including powering the computer on and off, using a mouse and keyboard, utilizing the desktop and launching programs. The class will be taught at a very relaxed pace for those apprehensive about operating a computer.

Basic Computer II (INFO 5105/23S and CRN #70115) will be held from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, in the same location.

Students will build on their beginning level computer skills in this course. Concepts include using the Windows operating system and working with tool bars, task bar, files, folders, and keyboard shortcuts. This class is for the person who has some computer knowledge and can use the mouse and keyboard.

Cost of each class, with Lisa Hunke the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2262.