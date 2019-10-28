Personal assistance technology can perform a variety of simple tasks, such as playing music, but it can also be used to control smart-home gadgets providing the ability to dim the lights, lock doors, or adjust the thermostat. An upcoming class at Northeast Community College in West Point will explain how the technology functions.
Home Smart Home (INFO 6295/19F & CRN #60107) will be held from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 6 in the Donald E. Nielsen Career and Technical Education Center, 200 W. Washington St., Room 212.
If anyone is thinking about buying the technology or want to learn more about the system, this class will discuss which one is the right system for a particular individual and what it may take to install and activate it.
Participants should bring their App Store user ID and password in order to join in the fun.
Cost of the class, with Patty Schinstock the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point at 402-372-2269.