 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Class to teach basics of computer and game programming

  • Updated
  • 0
Northeast Community College

Northeast Community College in West Point to offer computer and game programming class

A new class to be offered through Northeast Community College in West Point will teach the basic of computer and game programming.

Computer and Game Programming (INFO 5101 & CRN #60216) will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.

This class is designed to teach the fundamentals of programming and computational thinking; instill confidence in working with technology; and demonstrate how to create basic apps and games. Participants will learn how to create their very own game by the end of class.

This classes is designed for individuals 8 years of age and older.

Cost of the class, with TJ Daberkow the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point, at 402-372-2269.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman reveals how she almost lost her leg after spin class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News