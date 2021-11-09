Class to teach basics of computer and game programming

Northeast Community College in West Point to offer computer and game programming class
A new class to be offered through Northeast Community College in West Point will teach the basic of computer and game programming.
Computer and Game Programming (INFO 5101 & CRN #60216) will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Northeast Community College Extended Campus, 202 Anna Stalp Ave., Room 212.
This class is designed to teach the fundamentals of programming and computational thinking; instill confidence in working with technology; and demonstrate how to create basic apps and games. Participants will learn how to create their very own game by the end of class.
This classes is designed for individuals 8 years of age and older.
Cost of the class, with TJ Daberkow the instructor, is $30. To register, call Northeast Community College in West Point, at 402-372-2269.