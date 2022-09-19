FBI Safe Online Surfing Challenge begins

The annual FBI Safe Online Surfing Challenge has officially launched for the 2022-23 school year.

FBI Safe Online Surfing is a free, always-online, educational website that offers vital cyber safety education and fosters better digital citizenship in a fun and engaging way. It does not require any software downloads or login information for access. It can be accessed at sos.fbi.gov.

The program, launched in 2012, covers age-appropriate topics like cyberbullying, cyber hygiene, password security, malware, social media best practices, and more. The content meets state and federal curricula mandates for grades three through eight. FBI Safe Online Surfing Challenge is a national competition based on the FBI Safe Online Surfing program curricula.

To participate, educators voluntarily register their classes before administering the test. Any public, private, or home school located within the United States that has at least five students may compete. The secure system facilitates enrollment, automatically scores the FBI Safe Online Surfing test, and provides educators with the final scores. High-scoring classrooms in each category are displayed on the website.

The FBI Safe Online Surfing Challenge engages classrooms from schools throughout the United States. During the 2021-2022 school year, 18,622 schools participated in the challenge, with 1,511,620 students participating from 99,360 different classrooms. In the state of Nebraska, 305 schools participated in the FBI Safe Online Surfing Challenge during the 2021-22 school year, including 27,307 students from 2,021 different classrooms.

While designed for students, the program is available to the public, enabling all to explore the program and learn more about cyber safety.