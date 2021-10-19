MCC to host Cybersecurity Awareness Month lunch and learn

Metropolitan Community College will host a lunch and learn as part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, via Zoom.

It is free and open to the public and a chance for prospective students to learn about the MCC Cybersecurity program as well as tips to follow when protecting personal identity, accounts and more online. To attend, visit zoom.us/s/92035166024 at the start time of the event.

The MCC Cybersecurity program helps students acquire the skills to balance and manage the risks of doing business in a world run by the internet. Students learn to formulate and implement and information security policy, manage information assets and design a successful security infrastructure. Students also conduct hands-on projects, including defending against cyber-attacks and intrusions. The program is also a designated as a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency.

The expert panel of MCC staff includes Sparks and College director of Security Risk and Compliance, Jodie Snider. For more information about the MCC Cybersecurity program, visit mccneb.edu/cyber-security or call 531-MCC-2400.

