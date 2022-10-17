Nebraska Tourism opens grant cycle and promotes marketing opportunities

The Nebraska Tourism Commission’s application cycle is now open for both the Tourism Marketing Grant Program and Community Impact Grant Program. The programs offer funding opportunities to organizations to promote their events, destinations, community or region to travelers.

“By using the grant program, destinations and tourism attractions can get assistance with their marketing campaigns and events aimed at attracting more tourists,” said John Ricks, Nebraska Tourism Commission executive director. “Keeping Nebraska on the map as a great vacation destination is our top priority. Our hope is to continue to attract tourists to our state for all the exceptional things it has to offer.”

The Tourism Marketing Grant Program encourages applicants to develop professional photography to promote their destination, attend the U.S. Travel Association’s Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations or the American Bus Association Marketplace, advertise in the Nebraska Travel Guide and on VisitNebraska.com, take part in marketing efforts through the Nebraska Tourism social media programs and more.

Through the Community Impact Grant program, large-scale events can apply for marketing assistance to attract out-of-state visitors in an effort to generate favorable national or international press coverage for the state.

The grant cycle is open until Dec. 9, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced Feb. 1, 2023. View the grant guidelines at visitnebraska.com/media/industry/category/grants.