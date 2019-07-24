Just a couple of months on the job, Peg the goose dog was relieved of her duties keeping the fairways of Holmes Golf Course clear of pesky honkers.
She’d come to the city in April from FlyAwayGeese, a company that specializes in training dogs to humanely control nuisance birds on golf courses and at airports.
With geese, she shooed them away wonderfully, said Casey Crittenden, her handler and city golf course maintenance coordinator.
Soon after she started, the year-old black-and-white border collie was praised for her alertness, hustle and work ethic.
But Peg had a puppy problem.
She’s motion-sensitive and barked at the golf course patrons, Crittenden said.
“We can’t have a dog barking at our customers,” he said.
Trainers tried to correct her behavior, but she had to be replaced.
FlyAwayGeese brought in Bogey, a black-and-white border collie who’s 2 and mellower, Crittenden said.
He was sad to see Peg go, as he had fallen in love with her, but she’ll undergo more training before finding a new employer, Crittenden said.
So far, kids and adults alike have taken to her successor, he said.
Bogey goes out in the golf cart with Crittenden and isn’t unsupervised unless he’s in a kennel because of the heat or Crittenden’s work schedule.
“We just fell that much in love with Bogey,” said Crittenden, who cares for the dog off the clock. “He’s a good boy.”
City budget deficitLincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and her staff are considering dipping into the city’s cash reserves as they try to close a projected $4 million deficit in this year’s budget, City Council Chair Jane Raybould said.
The new mayor is expected next month to formally unveil her budget adjustments for the second year of the two-year budget. In an interview Tuesday with KFOR, Raybould said the new administration has eyed using about $3 million of the reserve funds to close that gap.
About $1.2 million in cuts would close the deficit under the proposal, Raybould said.
Just more than a third of city funds are in reserves, savings that help support Lincoln’s sterling AAA-credit rating, she said.
Lagging sales tax receipts the last eight months have had a compounding effect, as city officials last year built the budget using stronger sales tax revenue projections that included expected receipts from the state’s new online sales tax, she said.
Raybould didn’t specify exactly what cuts were being considered, and she couldn’t be reached for further comment Tuesday afternoon.
Mourning doves nestingThe surprise nesting of a mourning dove on the Chief Standing Bear statue on Centennial Mall earlier this month posed a dilemma.
The nest, made in the crook of the chief’s bear claw necklace, had two eggs in it.
The discovery prompted some concern about the potential toll acidic bird droppings might inflict on the bronze finish of the 11-foot sculpture depicting the famed Ponca leader.