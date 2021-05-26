Lincoln drug bust nets an estimated $125K in pills, pot, LSD and mushrooms

Investigators with the Lincoln/Lancaster Narcotics Task Force carried a search warrant into a home on the 2800 block of North Third Street on Friday, and they carried out a lot more.
They found more than 4 pounds of marijuana, nearly 3 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 3,604 oxycodone pills, 1,281 Alprazolam pills, 855 hits of LSD, 209 THC syringes, nearly $2,300 in cash and four firearms.
The drugs had an estimated street value of about $125,000, Lincoln Police Officer Erin Spilker said Tuesday.
The seizure started just before 9 a.m., when investigators visited the home on a tip that someone was selling drugs out of it, she said.
They contacted three men: 22-year-old Gustav Rockey, his roommate and a 20-year-old visitor.
The visitor had an outstanding warrant — and THC wax in his wallet — and was arrested. Rockey and his roommate each turned over a glass pipe and bags of marijuana and were allowed to leave.
Investigators then applied for the search warrant and found the drugs, guns and cash in the home.
They found Rockey three days later near First Street and Cornhusker Highway and arrested him on three counts of suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of money while violating a drug law and possession of a firearm with a drug law violation.