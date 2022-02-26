Lincoln Federal Savings Bank puts customers, homebuyers first with needs

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is a company that prioritizes people and positive experiences above all else. This shows through in the way the company treats customers and employees alike. From the second a customer enters the Bank, Yeny Martinez said the team makes sure to prioritize them.

"They're not getting rushed out of the door," the Fremont branch supervisor said. "And we listen, we listen to their needs and provide what they're asking for."

With 30 years in the Fremont community, and more than a century in Nebraska, Lincoln Federal Savings Bank at 415 E. Sixth St. provides a variety of banking services at 13 locations statewide.

Lincoln Federal Savings Bank was initially founded as Lincoln Savings and Loan Association in 1906. The Bank was later renamed Lincoln Federal Savings and Loan Association in 1937. It expanded greatly in the mid-1970s to communities such as North Platte, McCook and Hastings.

In 1990, the Bank became a savings bank charter renaming to Lincoln Federal Savings Bank, and two years later, opened a location in Fremont.

"This year is going to mark their 30-year anniversary," Vice President of Administration Shelly Simonson said. "It's exciting for them. We’re planning a summer celebration for their customers, inviting them to come in and visit."

In recent years, the Bank has realized the effect that technology has had on the industry. Through this realization the Bank has undergone change to make its banking services even more accessible and desirable for the customer.

"I think the Bank has adapted well to change over the years," Marketing Coordinator Alyssa Rhoades said. "We are really good at looking at ourselves and then looking to the community to determine what products and services should be implemented to better serve the area."

These changes include innovative new accounts, the ability to add their debit card to your mobile wallet, online banking and so much more!

“There’s really something for everyone,” adds Customer Service Supervisor Yeny Martinez, “We offer accounts that are easy to use with low fees, great rates, and of course, personal service.”

"Since I've been here, there have been many internal improvements in technology that really increase the ability for us to communicate, especially with COVID," said Mortgage Loan Officer Dave Arkfeld.

As the Bank is owned by the depositors and not outside shareholders, it is able to offer highly competitive rates to its customers on both deposits and loans. "We offer both mortgage lending and deposit services," Vice President of Administration Shelly Simonson said. "We also have commercial real estate lending, home equity and construction lending."

Working in mortgage lending, Mary Byrnes said she has clients in Fremont who were affected by the flood of spring 2019 and still have homes they are unable to move from in the flood areas. “Lincoln Federal literally will think out of the box when we have a client that has a situation that’s unique," she said.

Byrnes added Lincoln Federal Savings Bank is a great lending partner with first-time homebuyers, new construction and remodeling.

Additionally, Martinez is fluent in Spanish, allowing her to break down the language barrier to better assist Spanish-speaking customers on their journey to homeownership or even just day to day in regards to their general banking needs.

Like Bank customers, employees are met with a sense of family. Having worked for large companies, Martinez said she appreciates the caring, family feeling of Lincoln Federal.

"The company does care for and listen to its employees," she said, "I know I’ll be heard if I say something or need something. There’s a great sense of unity here.”

Running everyday business at the Fremont location, Martinez said she strives for customer service and providing one-on-one interactions, treating them as she would a family member.

"Our customers have been with us for a very long time, and I believe they're very grateful to see the same faces," she said. "We love helping our community." Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

