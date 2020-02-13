Lincoln High's Winston, Pius X's Phelan come back stronger to take HAC diving titles

Isaiah Winston, a Lincoln High senior, and Caroline Phelan, a Lincoln Pius X sophomore, captured the Heartland Athletic Conference boys and girls diving titles Thursday at Lincoln Southeast High School.

Winston came in as the favorite on the boys side. He consistently posted solid scores through his dive program Thursday, and he saved his best dives for last, including a reverse 1½ tuck.

“I was kind of happy with that, because usually it’s a big old splash,” said, Winston, who ranks third in the state this year behind Millard South’s Cayd McCarter and North Platte’s Jonathan Brouillette.

Winston said he plans to add a couple of new dives to his program before the state meet.

“My mentality for state is just focusing on myself, because if I start thinking about everyone else, my mind’s just going to start running wild,” he said.

Lincoln Northeast’s Jack Haeffner (335.90) finished second, and Kearney’s Richard Harbols (327.40) was third.

Phelan’s two best scores of the season have come in consecutive meets. She scored a 337.75 at last week’s Fete Fling Invitational in Elkhorn, and topped that Thursday with a 341.60.