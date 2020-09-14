Lincoln Journal Star High School Football Rankings - Sept. 14

Comments: Bellevue West’s quest to find a game last week to replace the COVID-quarantined Creighton Prep football team eventually failed. Attempts to lure one of the top teams in Iowa, Southeast Polk, were unsuccessful, then the Thunderbirds’ replacement game at North Platte slated for Friday was canceled late in the morning that day when North Platte had possible COVID-19 cases involving some team members under investigation. That leaves the Thunderbirds with just one game in the first three weeks going into their high-stakes game at No. 3 Millard South Friday. Kearney is losing two games because of its two-week COVID quarantine — North Platte, which was supposed to be Friday, and its game this week with Millard West. Southeast moves past Millard West into the top five after a 25-point win over Grand Island.