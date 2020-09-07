 Skip to main content
Lincoln Journal Star High School football rankings - Sept. 6
  • Updated
FRE_090820_B1_Bergan FB_p3.jpg

Fremont Bergan running back Chris Pinales rounds the edge in the second half of the Knights 47-6 win over Grand Island Central Catholic Friday at Heedum Field.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

In the latest edition of the Lincoln Journal Star High School football rankings, North Bend Central stayed put while Archbishop Bergan make a big jump. 

The Knights leap up three spots to No. 4 after their lopsided win, getting some help at the top with a loss by Lincoln Lutheran, who Bergan travels to in week three. 

The Tigers held put at the No. 8 spot.

Class A

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Bellevue West (1-0) | 1 | TBA

2. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 2 | Papillion-La Vista

3. Millard South (2-0) | 3 | vs. Millard West

4. Elkhorn South (1-1) | 4 | at Millard North

5. Millard West (1-1) | 5 | vs. Millard South

6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) | 6 | Grand Island

7. Creighton Prep (1-1) | 7 | Bye (COVID)

8. Grand Island (1-0) | 8 | at L. Southeast

9. Lincoln East (2-0) | - | Norfolk

10. Gretna (2-0) | - | at Papio. South

Contenders: Millard North, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Columbus, North Platte.

Class B

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Waverly (2-0) | 2 | at Elkhorn

2. Norris (2-0) | 3 | Bennington

3. Hastings (3-0) | 4 | Gering

4. Bennington (2-0) | 5 | at Norris

5. Omaha Skutt (1-1) | 1 | O. Gross

6. Elkhorn (1-1) | 6 | Waverly

7. McCook (0-1) | 7 | at York

8. Northwest (1-1) | 10 | Alliance

9. York (2-0) | - | McCook

10. Seward (2-0) | - | at Crete

Contenders: Aurora, Scottsbluff, Plattsmouth.

Class C-1

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Adams Central (2-0) | 5 | Minden

2. Wahoo (1-1) | 1 | at Boys Town

3. Pierce (2-0) | 2 | North Bend Central

4. Wayne (2-0) | 3 | Col. Lakeview

5. Kearney Catholic (2-0) | 4 | St. Paul

6. St. Paul (1-1) | 6 | at Kearney Cath.

7. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 7 | Arlington

8. North Bend Central (2-0) | 8 | at Pierce

9. Cozad (2-0) | - | at Sidney

10. Mitchell (2-0) | - | at Gordon-Rushville

Contenders: West Point-Beemer, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Auburn, Louisville, Ogallala, Lincoln Christian.

Class C-2

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) | 1 | at Crofton

2. Aquinas (2-0) | 2 | Col. Scotus

3. Ord (2-0) | 3 | at Norfolk Cath.

4. Archbishop Bergan (2-0) | 7 | at L. Lutheran

5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) | 8 | Superior

6. Sutton (1-1) | 4 | at Fairbury

7. Bisihop Neumann (1-1) | 10 | at Doniphan-Trum.

8. Centennial (1-1) |5 | at Grand Island CC

9. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) | 6 | Ord

10. Hartington CC (2-0) | - | Tekamah-Herman

Contenders: Yutan, Bridgeport, Lincoln Lutheran, North Platte St. Pat’s, Gibbon.

Class D-1

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Cross County (3-0) | 1 | Howells-Dodge

2. Burwell (2-0) | 2 | Neligh-Oakdale

3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (1-0) | 3 | at Perkins Co.

4. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 4 | at Cross County

5. Clarkson/Leigh (1-1) | 5 | East Butler

6. Tri County (2-0) | 6 | Elmwood-Murdock

7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) | 8 | at Burwell

8. Wakefield (2-0) | 9 | Stanton

9. Amherst (2-0) | - | at Elm Creek

10. Elkhorn Valley (2-0) | - | Wisner-Pilger

Contenders: Stanton, Ravenna, Elm Creek, North Central, EMF, Guardian Angels CC, Heartland, Thayer Central, Perkins County.

Class D-2

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. Falls City SH (2-0) | 1 | BDS

2. BDS (2-0) | 2 | at Falls City SH

3. Osceola (2-0) | 3 | Mead

4. Humphrey SF (2-0) | 4 | at Palmer

5. Central Valley (2-0) | 5 | Twin Loup

6. Kenesaw (2-0) | 6 | at Fullerton

7. Pleasanton (2-0) | 8 | at Overton

8. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) | 9 | Hyannis

9. Creighton (2-0) | - | at Plainview

10. St. Mary’s (2-0) | - | at Walthill

Contenders: Wynot, Bloomfield, Medicine Valley, Fullerton, Pender, Winside, Osmond, Sandhills Valley, Johnson-Brock.

Class D-6

School (Record) | Pvs. | This week

1. McCool Junction (2-0) | 1 | Pawnee City

2. Arthur County (2-0) | 2 | at Hays Springs

3. Spalding Academy (2-0) | 3 | at S-E-M

4. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 4 | at Santee

5. Paxton (1-1) | - | at Arthur County

6. Creek Valley (1-1) | 2 | Sioux County

7. Red Cloud (2-0) | 7 | Southwest

8. Sterling (2-0) | 8 | at Parkview Christian

9. Harvard (0-2) | 5 | at St. Edward

10. Parkview Christian (1-0) | 10 | Sterling

Contenders: Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Dorchester, Potter-Dix, Franklin.

