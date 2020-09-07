Lincoln Journal Star High School football rankings - Sept. 6

In the latest edition of the Lincoln Journal Star High School football rankings, North Bend Central stayed put while Archbishop Bergan make a big jump.
The Knights leap up three spots to No. 4 after their lopsided win, getting some help at the top with a loss by Lincoln Lutheran, who Bergan travels to in week three.
The Tigers held put at the No. 8 spot.
Class A
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Bellevue West (1-0) | 1 | TBA
2. Omaha Westside (2-0) | 2 | Papillion-La Vista
3. Millard South (2-0) | 3 | vs. Millard West
4. Elkhorn South (1-1) | 4 | at Millard North
5. Millard West (1-1) | 5 | vs. Millard South
6. Lincoln Southeast (2-0) | 6 | Grand Island
7. Creighton Prep (1-1) | 7 | Bye (COVID)
8. Grand Island (1-0) | 8 | at L. Southeast
9. Lincoln East (2-0) | - | Norfolk
10. Gretna (2-0) | - | at Papio. South
Contenders: Millard North, Kearney, Papillion-La Vista, Lincoln North Star, Columbus, North Platte.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Waverly (2-0) | 2 | at Elkhorn
2. Norris (2-0) | 3 | Bennington
3. Hastings (3-0) | 4 | Gering
4. Bennington (2-0) | 5 | at Norris
5. Omaha Skutt (1-1) | 1 | O. Gross
6. Elkhorn (1-1) | 6 | Waverly
7. McCook (0-1) | 7 | at York
8. Northwest (1-1) | 10 | Alliance
9. York (2-0) | - | McCook
10. Seward (2-0) | - | at Crete
Contenders: Aurora, Scottsbluff, Plattsmouth.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Adams Central (2-0) | 5 | Minden
2. Wahoo (1-1) | 1 | at Boys Town
3. Pierce (2-0) | 2 | North Bend Central
4. Wayne (2-0) | 3 | Col. Lakeview
5. Kearney Catholic (2-0) | 4 | St. Paul
6. St. Paul (1-1) | 6 | at Kearney Cath.
7. Ashland-Greenwood (2-0) | 7 | Arlington
8. North Bend Central (2-0) | 8 | at Pierce
9. Cozad (2-0) | - | at Sidney
10. Mitchell (2-0) | - | at Gordon-Rushville
Contenders: West Point-Beemer, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Auburn, Louisville, Ogallala, Lincoln Christian.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Oakland-Craig (2-0) | 1 | at Crofton
2. Aquinas (2-0) | 2 | Col. Scotus
3. Ord (2-0) | 3 | at Norfolk Cath.
4. Archbishop Bergan (2-0) | 7 | at L. Lutheran
5. Wilber-Clatonia (2-0) | 8 | Superior
6. Sutton (1-1) | 4 | at Fairbury
7. Bisihop Neumann (1-1) | 10 | at Doniphan-Trum.
8. Centennial (1-1) |5 | at Grand Island CC
9. Norfolk Catholic (1-1) | 6 | Ord
10. Hartington CC (2-0) | - | Tekamah-Herman
Contenders: Yutan, Bridgeport, Lincoln Lutheran, North Platte St. Pat’s, Gibbon.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Cross County (3-0) | 1 | Howells-Dodge
2. Burwell (2-0) | 2 | Neligh-Oakdale
3. Dundy Co.-Stratton (1-0) | 3 | at Perkins Co.
4. Howells-Dodge (2-0) | 4 | at Cross County
5. Clarkson/Leigh (1-1) | 5 | East Butler
6. Tri County (2-0) | 6 | Elmwood-Murdock
7. Neligh-Oakdale (2-0) | 8 | at Burwell
8. Wakefield (2-0) | 9 | Stanton
9. Amherst (2-0) | - | at Elm Creek
10. Elkhorn Valley (2-0) | - | Wisner-Pilger
Contenders: Stanton, Ravenna, Elm Creek, North Central, EMF, Guardian Angels CC, Heartland, Thayer Central, Perkins County.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. Falls City SH (2-0) | 1 | BDS
2. BDS (2-0) | 2 | at Falls City SH
3. Osceola (2-0) | 3 | Mead
4. Humphrey SF (2-0) | 4 | at Palmer
5. Central Valley (2-0) | 5 | Twin Loup
6. Kenesaw (2-0) | 6 | at Fullerton
7. Pleasanton (2-0) | 8 | at Overton
8. Sandhills/Thedford (2-0) | 9 | Hyannis
9. Creighton (2-0) | - | at Plainview
10. St. Mary’s (2-0) | - | at Walthill
Contenders: Wynot, Bloomfield, Medicine Valley, Fullerton, Pender, Winside, Osmond, Sandhills Valley, Johnson-Brock.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs. | This week
1. McCool Junction (2-0) | 1 | Pawnee City
2. Arthur County (2-0) | 2 | at Hays Springs
3. Spalding Academy (2-0) | 3 | at S-E-M
4. Cody-Kilgore (1-1) | 4 | at Santee
5. Paxton (1-1) | - | at Arthur County
6. Creek Valley (1-1) | 2 | Sioux County
7. Red Cloud (2-0) | 7 | Southwest
8. Sterling (2-0) | 8 | at Parkview Christian
9. Harvard (0-2) | 5 | at St. Edward
10. Parkview Christian (1-0) | 10 | Sterling
Contenders: Southwest, Wilcox-Hildreth, Dorchester, Potter-Dix, Franklin.
