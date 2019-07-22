A 3-year-old is being treated at an Omaha hospital after nearly drowning in a pool in Lincoln on Sunday, police said.
Shortly before 9 p.m., first responders were called to a reported drowning in the 3200 block of Potter Street, Capt. Jake Dilsaver said.
He said a family had just finished dinner when the boy became unaccounted for. The toddler was found in an above-ground backyard pool, unconscious and not breathing, Dilsaver said. CPR was attempted while first responders were called.
The child was taken to Bryan West Campus and later flown to Children's Hospital and Medical Center, where he was unconscious but stable Monday morning, Officer Angela Sands said.
The near-drowning is under investigation.