Local pharmacies mum on shortages of cold, flu medications

With the “triple-demic” of the COVID-19 virus, RSV infections and influenza hitting Nebraska and the nation hard, there has been a nationwide shortage of over-the-counter and prescription medications.

According to the Food and Drug Administration’s Drug Shortages website tracker, many over-the-counter medications for the flu and RSV are in short supply.

“Drug shortages can occur for many reasons, including manufacturing and quality problems, delays, and discontinuations,” a statement reads on the FDA website. “Manufacturers provide FDA most drug shortage information, and the agency works closely with them to prevent or reduce the impact of shortages.”

In a Dec. 5 conference call with the news media, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky admitted there are shortages of drugs for treatment of respiratory illnesses.

“(The) CDC is aware of the reports of some of the shortages for both antivirals as well as antibiotics across the country. I know (the) FDA is working with manufacturers, to try and explore what can be done to address this. I do also want to put in a plug at this point, and some of those are outpatient antibiotics and outpatient antivirals, as well,” Walensky stated in the press conference. “And I think (it is) important now, to put in a plug for responsible antibiotic stewardship here. We do know that there’s often an overuse of antibiotics, especially in the case where people are coming in with a viral sickness where the antibiotics won’t be helpful in that case. So we are working to explore what can be done as is (the) FDA, but importantly, we’re asking physicians also to practice responsible antibiotic stewardship in this case.”

In Fremont, none of the four major pharmacies would speak on the record to the Fremont Tribune, denying requests for comment and referring reporter questions to their parent corporations.

At A&A Drug Company on Bell Street, staff refused comment and said all questions must be directed to SAVE-Rx. Attempts to contact a representative of SAV-Rx were unsuccessful.

Local staff at Walgreens, Hy-Vee and Walmart were unable to comment, but instead directed questions to corporate officials on the issue of possible shortages in their respective stores.

Dawn E. Buzynski, director, Strategic Communications for Hy-Vee corporate offices in Iowa, issued an email statement on the situation.

“Hy-Vee pharmacies are working collectively across the market to ensure we can fulfill customer prescriptions as quickly as possible,” Buzynski said in her email. “If one of our pharmacy locations doesn’t have a specific medication on hand that day, we are able to have another nearby Hy-Vee pharmacy fill the prescription, or we work with the customer’s health care provider to prescribe an alternative medication. Our goal is to ensure every customer obtains the appropriate medication as quickly as possible.”

Marty Maloney, a senior manager in media relations for Walgreens corporate office in Illinois, said the company is working hard to meet the needs of both over-the-counter drugs as well as prescription medications during the “triple-demic.”

“Despite increased demand for cold and flu medications as a result of this year’s severe cold and respiratory virus season, Walgreens remains able to meet customer needs for over-the-counter products at this time,” Maloney said in an email. “Our teams work year-round to forecast and prepare for increases in demand, and we will continue to work with our diverse set of suppliers and distributors to best serve our customers. While inventory is moving rapidly, our team members are prepared to update shelves with supply throughout the day.”

Maloney offered a similar response in regard to prescription medications.

“Where there are supply constraints impacting certain medications such as amoxicillin or Tamiflu, our pharmacy team members may arrange for a nearby location to fill the prescription, contact prescribers to suggest a therapeutic alternative or provide a compounded medication, when appropriate,” he added.

Walmart corporate officials did not respond to requests for comment on the issue from the Tribune.

Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS, said although there are no locations in Fremont, other Nebraska stores the company operates are seeing a higher demand for medications.

“We’re currently seeing increased demand for cold, flu, pain relief and certain prescription antibiotic products,” Thibault said in an email. “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ and patient’s needs and are working with our suppliers to ensure continued access to these items.”