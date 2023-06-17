Wayne M. Kerkaert and Wendy E. Kerkaert to Edward Steffensmeier and Kristine Steffensmeier, 1536 Maplewood Drive, Fremont, $590,000.

D.R. Horton – Nebraska LLC to Vanessa Ann Brady, trustee of the Vanessa Ann Brady Revocable Trust Agreement created by a revocable Inter Vivos Trust established July 30, 1997, as restated in its entirety on Aug. 3, 2017, and any amendments and/or restatements thereto, 1985 Kara Way, Fremont, $304,990.

Drew B. Arvanitis to Caleb Caskey and Raqueli Maurica Penke, 130 E. 11th St., Fremont, $240,000.

Kurtis A. and Connie L. Chudomelka, trustees of the Kurtis A. Chudomelka and Connie Lee Chudomelka Trust dated March 23, 2021, to Michael L. Bennett and Billie M. Bennett, 2025-2035 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, and 2005-2015 N. Platte Ave., Fremont, $170,000.

Edward G. Horn and Sherri D. Horn to Thomas J. Livermore Sr. and Ellen C. Livermore, 126 Duke St., Ames, $220,000.

Nathan Conrad Larsen and Kerry Nicole Larsen to Zachary Mueller and Krisanne Mueller, 508 E. Fulton St., Hooper, $250,000.

Sharon K. Riley to Angela L. Backens, Rolland N. Riley and Jodi L. Shepard, 1331 N. Union St., Fremont.

Patrick J. Papousek and Bobbi J. Papousek to Carol L. Papousek, 501 Howard St., Scribner.

Carol L. Papousek to Patrick J. Papousek and Bobbi J. Papousek, 505 Howard St., Scribner.

Gale S. Poe and Michael G. Poe to Gale S. Poe, trustee of the Gale S. Poe Revocable Trust, one-half interest in the northwest quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; one-half interest in the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; one-half interest in the north half of the south half of the northeast quarter of Section 20, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County; one-half interest in part of the south half of the northwest quarter of Section 21, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., west of the Logan Drainage Ditch, Dodge County; and the southeast quarter of the southwest quarter and the west half of the southwest quarter of the southeast quarter, Section 11, Township 20 North, Range 8 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County.

Roger Benne and Lynn Benne to Roger Benne and Lynn Benne, 108 Horton St., Scribner.

Gary Renter, Carolin Renter, Larry Renter, Kim Renter, Chad Renter, Dawn Renter and Cody Renter to Lois Renter and Byron Renter, 208 E. Fourth St., Snyder.

Erin Sass to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-sixth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.

Mitchell Crull and Olivia Crull to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-sixth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.

Martha Ann Peterson and Lon Peterson to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-sixth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $50,000.

Eric Crull and Cindy Crull to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-sixth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodgeg County, $50,000.

David Crull and Gayle Crull to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-sixth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodgeg County, $50,000.

Brooke Noordhoek to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-twenty fourth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $12,500.

Nicholas Shum and Elizabeth Shum to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-twenty fourth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $12,500.

Brandon Noordhoek to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-twenty fourth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $12,500.

Blaze Johnson and Emily Johnson to Wayne Stuehmer and Linda Stuehmer, an undivided one-twenty fourth interest in a tract of land located in the west half of the northeast quarter of Section 12, Township 19 North, Range 7 East of the 6th P.M., Dodge County, $12,500.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Village of Winslow, 308 Main St., Winslow, $20,166.