Kori Miller, general manager of the East 23rd Street Runza Restaurant, was recognized for outstanding achievement at the company’s awards celebration. Miller earned the Manager of the Year title.

This honor is given to store leaders who excel in all areas of management. The recipient of the award must maintain a low personnel turnover and recruit future management candidates.

Additionally, the East 23rd location earned the Operational Excellence award. This honor is presented to well-managed locations that have shown advancement in all parts of the business.

Donald Everett Jr., president of Runza National, stated, “Congratulations to Kori and the Fremont North store team members for their remarkable effort and performance.”