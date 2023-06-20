Hy-Vee plans quarterly Best of Local Brands Summit

Hy-Vee, Inc. recently announced that it will host its next quarterly Best of Local Brands Summit in August to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 285 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Since the Best of Local Brands summits began in early 2021, more than 125 new brands have been selected and are available to Hy-Vee customers.

The summit will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers and will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Hy-Vee will accept submissions for its Best of Local Brands Summit online at rangeme.com/hyveebestoflocal23q3 in the following categories of retail-ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care. Submission deadline is Monday, June 26.

ECRM and RangeMe are helping Hy-Vee source, qualify and connect with suppliers. All product submissions will be made through RangeMe, an online product discovery and sourcing platform. All meetings will be conducted through ECRM’s virtual meeting platform, ECRM Connect. Suppliers not chosen for participation in this summit will still be accessible through RangeMe and may be reviewed by Hy-Vee again in the future.

Annual fish fry set for Saturday

The Fremont Airboat Club will host its annual fish fry on Saturday, June 24, at 3159 Big Island Road.

Food will be served from 5:30-7 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own refreshments.

There also will be raffles for a DeWalt chainsaw, string trimmer, blower and more.

The fish fry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under.

Logan Samford to perform at Thursday concert

Logan Samford will take the stage at this Thursday’s Concert in the Park.

The concert will take place from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at John C. Fremont City Park, Eighth and Broad streets, in Fremont. Children’s activities with the Fremont Parks & Recreation Department will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome. Admission is free. Several food trucks will be selling a variety of food and beverages.

Samford was raised in the small town of Nazareth, Texas. He performs a unique blend of rock and country sounds. His musical influences include Gary Allan, Nirvana, Ryan Adams, George Strait and more.