Ernst & Young LLP recently announced that Chief Executive Officer Todd Graeve of Scooter’s Coffee was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 Heartland Award winner.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Graeve was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Founded in Nebraska in 1998 and celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2023, Scooter’s Coffee is a rapidly growing drive-thru coffee and specialty drink franchise system that is approaching 700 stores in 29 states and will advance to 1,000 stores during 2024.

Graeve joined Scooter’s Coffee in 2005 as a franchisee and developer. In 2008, he joined the leadership team as chief financial officer before transitioning to CEO in 2016. Graeve leads initiatives focused on the continued success and growth of Scooter’s Coffee, the franchisees and their teams, and a vertically integrated supply chain division, Harvest Roasting.

“Truly, this recognition is on behalf of a tremendous leadership team, dedicated franchisees and each and every employee of Scooter’s Coffee and Harvest Roasting,” Graeve said in a press release. “Our brand has experienced exponential growth over the past five years and none of this would have been possible without the hard work of each person within the entire organization. I am so proud of our franchisees and employees, and consider it a privilege to serve them and this organization.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 U.S. executives.

As a Heartland award winner, Graeve is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in June 2024.