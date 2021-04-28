Logan View's Jake Hagerbaumer sets program best at North Bend Central Invite

Logan View, led by Jake Hagerbaumer’s record-setting round finished third at the North Bend Central Invitational Wednesday.

Hagerbaumer shot a 69, finishing in third.

It’s the lowest round a Raider has shot in an 18-hole event. His low round allowed Logan View to finished with a team score of 329.

Kolton Kriete added an 83 followed by Drew Hagerbaumer at 88 and Caden Licht with an 89.

Bergan finished fourth in the team standings led by Brady Davis’ 72, good enough to place fourth.

Preston Tracy entered the clubhouse with an 86 followed by Jarett Boggs a stroke back with an 87. Jared Forsberg rounded out the Knights team score of 338 with a 93.

Arlington tied for the fifth place spot as a team with a 345 team score as all four golfers shot in the 80’s.

Austin Smutz led the way with an 85 followed by Josh Iossi’s 86. Josh Hamre and Eddie Rosenthal both carded 87’s on the day.

Cedar Bluffs took seventh place with a team score of 355. Hunter Griffis led Cedar Bluffs with an 87. Alex Hannan and Luke Carritt both turned in rounds of 88 and Tye Dickes finished off the team score with a 92.