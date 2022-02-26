Looking Good Trees : Call on the neighborhood tree guys

While talking to Benjamin Beaudette and Tevin Griffin, the co-owners of Looking Good Trees, it’s clear they have a passion for trees, but most importantly, the communities they serve.

They both recalled a favorite client, “Helen.”

Helen had called Looking Good Trees after a summer storm in a panic. The top of her tree had broken off and she was concerned that it would fall on someone or hurt a kid in the community.

When they got there, the duo was able to handle the broken branch, no problem. With tears in her eyes, she thanked them because she wasn’t sure how she would afford this service. She even brought them ice cream cones for a job well done.

“I’d hate for a big company to go in there and take advantage of Helen,” Beaudette said.

Folks like “Helen” are those whom Beaudette and Griffin are proud to serve – providing education, working with clients on price and much more.

“We like to give people options because they are normal people just like us,” Griffin said. “We’re more about the neighborhoods and the trees and people than just the guys who get paid.”

The duo met while working for the gentleman who owned the business before them, Dave.

They can laugh about it now, but when they first met each other, Beaudette and Griffin did not get along. But, eventually, they warmed up to each other.

As Dave was getting ready to retire, he pushed back his departure to get Beaudette and Griffin ready to take over the business. They spent a few years working directly with him, Griffin said.

About three years ago the duo fully took over the business. They started slow and did things the right way, Beaudette emphasized. It’s about the long term goal of establishing themselves as a part of the community, Griffin added.

Based in Omaha, they have business from Council Bluffs to Fremont including all the area surrounding Omaha and Lincoln.

Looking Good Trees offers tree trimming, removal, planting of trees, stump grinding and other various landscaping including placing pavers,planting flowers, building retaining walls, etc. If there is something that they can not handle, they will refer you to someone who can handle a job for you.

“My generic response for people is, ‘If you have to sweat and you don’t want to do it, we’ll do it,’ and it’s generally pretty fitting,” Beaudette said.

Griffin said they do a lot of grunt work many people don’t want to do, and there are many jobs that they take on that other companies won’t do because they don’t pay as much.

This is what makes them unique.

“For us to go out and sweat together, it doesn’t cost us in payroll. We kind of go out and hammer it out together,” Griffin said. “It’s pretty much anything we can find.”

In short, Beaudette said, they care about trees and they want to see them taken care of properly. They aren’t about just cutting them down, he added. Doing what’s best for the trees starts with planting it the right way.

“For us it’s more about taking care of people and taking care of trees. More about doing the right thing than raking in the dollars, and a lot of that came from Dave,” Griffin said.

While out at a job, they look out for the customer in ways that are unexpected. Griffin recalled a time they cleaned out a customer’s gutters just to help them out.

Clearing off the driveway, picking up trash – this is how they take care of their community.

“It’s more about taking care of people and building ourselves as a company that cares about our community and our customers rather than being this big corporate money monster,” Griffin said.

Education is a big part of what they do as well. Beaudette said there was one customer that wanted to cut down a tree, but after accessing the situation, cutting the tree was not best. They suggested reductions to address their concerns. It worked out.

The best way to reach them is by phone at Beaudette – 402-620-5526; and Griffin – 402-452-7410; emil at looksgoodtrees@gmail.com; online at looksgoodtrees.com; or Facebook @LooksGoodTrees.

