LOUISVILLE – The Louisville Area Foundation Fund, an affiliated fund of Midlands Community Foundation, is accepting donations to assist with flood relief efforts in Louisville and surrounding areas.
“As a result of the devastating flooding in our area, the Louisville Area Foundation is here to provide an avenue for people to support those in need who have been affected in our community,” said Alan Mueller, president of the Louisville Area Foundation Board of Directors.
Donations can be made by mail to the Louisville Area Foundation, P.O. Box 655, Louisville, NE 68037 or online by visiting www.midlandscommunity.org and clicking on the DONATE NOW tab to the Louisville Area Foundation Disaster Relief Fund.
Donations are 100 percent tax deductible.
The mission of the Louisville Area Foundation is to support activities which provide civic, health, human services or cultural improvements for the area community of Louisville, Mueller said.