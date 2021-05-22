Lucky is a fabulous cat inside and out. Beautiful white long hair coat and front declawed. Lucky’s owner had to... View on PetFinder
Lucky is a fabulous cat inside and out. Beautiful white long hair coat and front declawed. Lucky’s owner had to... View on PetFinder
A petition to recall Fremont City Council President Mark Legband has been filed at the Dodge County Election Commission office.
The Nebraska State Patrol has released the name of the subject involved in the Fremont Police Department officer-involved shooting that occurr…
Fremont’s long distance prowess was on full display on the opening day of the Class A state meet Wednesday at Omaha Burke High School.
A 30-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to 30 months of intensive supervised probation on Monday for threatening police officers while being a…
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
On May 15, officers were notified of a possible impaired driver in the 500 block of west 23rd Street, Fremont Police reported.
OMAHA—Finally, the Fremont girls track team has its state championship.
On May 16, officers responded to a vehicle which was parked in the 200 block of north Grant Street, playing loud music.
County Attorney Paul Vaughan and the Nebraska State Patrol have outlined the next steps in the aftermath of a fatal officer-involved shooting …
Throughout her three years in the Dodge County Adult Drug Court, Judge Geoffrey Hall said Tara Milbrandt had been nothing but persistent.
