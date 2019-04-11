Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve has a lot in common with second-round draft pick Jessica Shepard.
Both were born in Nebraska. Shepard in Fremont while Reeve, whose father was in the Air Force, was born in Omaha. Both love the game of basketball and both have a winning track record.
Shepard won a national championship at Notre Dame in 2018 and helped the Irish to a national runner-up finish to Baylor last week.
“There are certain programs that players come from that they seem to be more ready (for the pros),” said Reeve, who has coached the Lynx to four WNBA championships. “Notre Dame has produced players that when they get to this level, there isn’t a huge learning curve. ... I think Jess should be comfortable here because of the things they do at Notre Dame and the way they used her will be very similar to the way we will use her. I think it will be an easy transition for her.”
The Lynx picked UConn forward Napheesa Collier with the sixth pick of the first round. They chose Shepard , a 6-foot-4 forward, with the 16th pick — their first of three second-round selections.
Reeve said Shepard was on the Lynx’s radar the whole time.
“I actually talked to Jess on Monday when she got back from the Final Four in Tampa,” Reeve said. “She said she thought she would go anywhere from No. 8 to 16. I told her I thought that was fair and that we probably needed some luck to happen (to get her). I wasn’t quite sure where she was on on other team’s boards. I just knew that we would be excited if she was there at No. 16 and it happened.”
Reeve said there are many aspects of Shepard’s game that appeal to her.
“I think first and foremost is just her basketball mind,” she said. “She has good instincts with her passing. If you’ve watched the Lynx, you know that we value a big that you can run an offense through. Notre Dame was a team I enjoyed watching so much because of Jess. I liked the way she involved her teammates and she made such instinctual passes for easy shots. That is what drew me to her immediately.”
Shepard averaged 16.7 points, 3.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds during her senior season for Coach Muffet McGraw with the Irish.
“The thing that Jess probably doesn’t get as much credit for is just the way she rebounds the ball,” Reeve said. “Her offensive rebounding rate (3.9 per game) is very high. She just does the things that help you win. She has some areas that we want her to improve in — mostly offensively. Defensively, we’ll figure it out. The pro game is a ton of pick-and-roll and she is coming out of playing a lot of zone. That is always hard for players, but there is great appeal in terms of Jess’ understanding the game.”
The Lynx finished 18-16 last year and lost in the first round of the playoffs. In addition to Collier and Shepard, Minnesota selected Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard, who was the second-leading scorer in the nation at 25.2 points per game. The Lynx used their last pick of the draft on Minnesota guard Kenisha Bell.
Also on Wednesday, the Lynx selected Natisha Hiedman of Marquette at No. 18, but she was traded to Connecticut for guard Lexie Brown.
“I think the day went as good as it could in terms of maximizing where we projected,” Reeve said. “We were hoping Napheesa would be there at No. 6 and the same for Jess at 16. Time will tell about the trade, but we’re feeling good about that as well. Dillard was a value pick at 20. It is an uphill battle for mid-major players, but she has a skill set that we sure could use.”
Reeve believes Shepard has the ability to help the Lynx right away.
“It will be an adjustment because these are the elite athletes in the world playing basketball,” the coach said. “How quickly she adjust to that will determine her value to us, but we’re going in with the mindset that she is a very good basketball player. We need to have her on the floor. We just need to figure out how to make that happen.”
The Lynx begin training camp on May 5.