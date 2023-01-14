Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the teen was struck by at least one gunshot.
The highest-ranked commits in Nebraska's 2023 recruiting class played in All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Here's a look at how they fared.
BELLEVUE — One partner has pulled out but another says it will push forward on a real estate redevelopment billed as a kickoff to renewal in Olde Town Bellevue. Amid fanfare last summer, officials in Nebraska’s oldest and third largest city unveiled plans for a $12 million mixed-use apartment building on the site of the […]
The post Core of Nebraska’s oldest city poised for renewal, though development partner drops out appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
If his plan is approved by the Fremont City Council, the local Dairy Queen’s owner will host an August celebration which could include music, …
An Omaha business owner will spend a year and a day in federal prison and pay more than $460,000 in restitution for failing to pay payroll taxes.
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
PLATTSMOUTH – An Omaha man will spend time in state prison for sexually assaulting a female victim at a Cass County campground.
A willingness to seek improvement is one of the reasons Nelson was recently named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers.
A 42-year-old Fremont man was sentenced to time served and ordered to be deported from the United States after he was found guilty of conspira…
A 24-year-old Fremont man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction on child pornography and exploitation char…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.