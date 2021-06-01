Madeline
Madeline needs help. She was found as stray about 6 months ago by an elderly woman that took her in...
Samuel Joseph Martinez, a 23-year-old Lincoln resident studying microbiology at UNL, flew to Kauai on May 12 with the intention of hiking and camping while on the island. He did not return home May 25 as expected.
No one was injured in a Wednesday evening fire at 1125 N. Irving St. in Fremont.
At approximately 11:10 a.m., May 25, Kyle AJ Beebe, 35, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion driving with a suspended license after officers r…
The Dodge County District Court has ruled in favor of FurEver Home, LLC. to dismiss a complaint submitted by the Dodge County Humane Society, …
Read through real estate transfers recently processed in Dodge County.
At approximately 10:20 p.m., May 25, Jeremy L. Rush, 44, of Fremont was arrested following a disturbance at a residence in the 1500 block of O…
Makhi Woolridge-Jones is accused of fatally shooting Trequez Swift, 21, and injuring Ja'Keya Veland, 22. Woolridge-Jones will stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges.
EAGLE – A 47-year-old Lincoln man escaped injuries, but not the law, on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a rollover in …
At approximately 9:50 p.m., May 27, David J. LaCombe, 39, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following a…
GULF SHORES, Ala. – Kaileigh Dill has always pushed herself to reach new heights in her track and field career.