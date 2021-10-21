Maisel is our beautiful GSD mix that is approximately 1 y/o (or a little younger). She is still a puppy... View on PetFinder
At approximately 12:45 p.m., Oct. 15, Nathan R. Carlson, 20, of Hooper was arrested on suspicion of driving with a suspended license following…
A newly unsealed affidavit shows that the third time the girl told officials about sexual abuse, the Nebraska State Patrol investigated, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office prosecuted, and Sean Vilmont was arrested.
On the morning of Father's Day, Tricia Homan was getting ready for the day and to open up the Fur Shack.
The Kauai Police Department developed a new search plan for a Fremont High School graduate who went missing on the island last May.
PLATTSMOUTH – A search for a missing Plattsmouth man found “human remains” in a heavily wooded area on the north side of Rhylander Park on Wed…
At approximately 11:15 p.m., Oct. 17, Savannah J. Neill, 23, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct after officers were di…
The Downtown Business Improvement District Board introduced the new MainStreet of Fremont executive director and discussed its budget at its m…
At approximately 10 p.m., Oct. 19, Bulmaro Hernandez, 24, of Omaha was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license following a tra…
Tex Valley LLC to Trevor Martinosky a/k/a Trevor S. Martinosky, 1005 E. Second St., Fremont, $175,000.
At approximately 10:35 a.m., Oct. 17, Lyle L. Kirk, 29, of Rapid City, South Dakota, was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and distu…
