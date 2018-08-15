Memorial Stadium is quiet and calm as more than 300 marching band hopefuls go through a drill.
They are lined up in a block, woodwinds in front, brass in back, the group seemingly small on the vast, open field.
The metronome is the loudest sound; a wooden click that periodically rings out across thousands of empty seats as the students fight to keep tempo.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln held its Cornhusker Marching Band auditions Sunday after a weekend full of lengthy rehearsals.
“A lot of people don’t realize what it takes,” said associate director of bands Tony Falcone. “This is an experienced group; not just anyone can walk in. These are the best of the best.”
Every year, only 300 students are accepted into the band, and this year 377 auditioned. That meant a good number of students would have to be turned away after preparing for more than five months.
“Auditions are double-edged,” Falcone said. “I’m always excited when we have a new band and we’re ready to go. But I just hate telling people they can’t be in band. Especially when you have to tell sometimes qualified people that they can’t be in. I don’t like that part of it at all.”
Students are selected through two rounds of auditions: one in the spring and another in August. The students who advanced to the second round all received emails congratulating them, along with two songs they had to memorize for auditions: “Hail Varsity” and “There is No Place Like Nebraska.”
“I wasn’t trying to get into the marching band,” said Peyton Williams, a trumpet player who auditioned to be a music major in the Glenn Korff School of Music.
“(The professors) said, ‘Are you going to try it, are you going to do it?’ I said I wasn’t quite sure yet, so they marked down yes.”
Weeks later, after Williams had forgotten he checked “yes” to being interested in marching band, he found out that music major auditions counted as first-round auditions, and his had gotten him through to the second round.
So Williams was one of those 377 rehearsing on the field Saturday and Sunday, red-faced in the stale summer air and desperately trying to get everything right.
Falcone and two other university band directors are constantly looking for the right attitude, teamwork and competence in their prospective students. Band members have to be dedicated and motivated enough to work long hours.
About one-third of the band is made up of freshmen, and anyone can be rejected, no matter how many years they’ve played.
And this year, some just won’t make the cut. Vanessa Woolsey knows that feeling well — she didn’t make the roster her freshman year.
“I felt so awful that I got my hopes up so high,” Woolsey said. “And they were completely dashed. I was on the verge of not wanting to (try out again) because I knew that the same people who got in the last year would be back, and that was kind of embarrassing.”
Auditioning as a sophomore made her realize how unprepared she was when she tried out the year before.
“It was so rewarding when I finally made it,” Woolsey said. “It was so great to be like, ‘I made it, I did it and all of my work paid off.’”
Now Woolsey is a senior and a section leader, in charge of all the alto-saxophone players. She is part of a student leadership team that helps freshmen through the audition process.
After hours of rehearsing and dreaming about becoming a band member, all 377 students auditioned over the span of three hours. Everyone auditions in groups, playing their memorized songs and marching to a silent drill, where there are no commands or directions to help them.
They all have to hold their instruments high, carefully poised and ready to make each movement in silence.
“Silent marching is probably one of the hardest parts of the audition,” Woolsey said. “If you aren’t grounded in the silent drill and you mess up, you have to recover very quickly. You only have one shot. There are no redos.”
All of the prospective band members were invited to enjoy root beer floats and popcorn while they nervously waited for the roster to be posted outside of the Glen Korff School of Music on Sunday night.
The roster was supposed to come out at 7:30 p.m. Students flowed in about an hour before, sitting on the green space outside of the music building, pretending to not look anxious about what was coming.
Then 7:30 came and went, and the crowd of students started to get antsy.
Around 8:30 p.m., every squeak of the front door made heads turn in anticipation. But nothing was there.
Then at about 9, after five hours of deliberation, two sets of rosters were posted. Students popped up in excited yelps and crowded the doorway, nervously waiting for their turn to look.
The stream of students who didn’t make it poured out of the building, most of them already on the phone with their parents, some trying to hold back tears. The ones who did make it exchanged high-fives and ran to where the new band was meeting.
Williams had made it, along with 299 other UNL students. The next step: A five-day band camp to learn the pregame show, along with some drills for upcoming halftime shows. The week will end with an exhibition on Friday in the stadium, free for the public.
It all pays off when members can slide on the white gloves, strap on their feathered hats and proudly wear their uniforms to play in front of a crowd of 90,000.
Woolsey can still remember every second of her first game. She had been warned about how loud it was going to be, but when she marched out in uniform under the tunnel, she realized nothing could have prepared her for the noise. All she could do was stare in awe at the thousands of spectators.
“The entire game I didn’t play a single note,” Woolsey said. “I was so distracted by the crowd. It’s such a surreal experience.”
