A 26-year-old Lincoln man who crashed into a tree and retaining wall while driving with his head out of the window of his SUV "like Ace Ventura" has been charged with drunk driving.
The Lancaster County Attorney's office on Thursday charged Rocky Dumais with first-offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension, careless driving and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to an accident report, he left the street at Cotner Boulevard and Piedmont Road at about 1 a.m. Dec. 1 and struck and uprooted a tree in the front yard of a home.
His 2005 Buick Rendezvous then came to rest after hitting a retaining wall.
Lincoln Officer Alex Stahl said Dumais was taken into custody and processed for DUI after he was stopped leaving the scene of the crash.
In the accident report, Stahl said Dumais told officers he crashed because his windshield wipers were broken, "which forced him to drive with his head out of the window, 'Like Ace Ventura,' due to the rain."
It's a reference to the 1994 Jim Carey movie "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," in which the title character drives with his head outside the window of a car because he can't see through a broken windshield.