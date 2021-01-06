McIntyre earns NFL Way To Play High School Award

Fremont Bergan's Kade McIntyre was named the recipient of the NFL Way to Play High School Award for Week 17 of the NFL season.

The award is given out for demonstrating exceptional in-game playing technique and comes with a grant of $1,500 through USA football.

The Way to Play Award is about excellence in football through using proper technique that protects players from unnecessary risk,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations in a press release. “This award incentivizes strong fundamental playing technique, demonstrates best practices, and at the same time, benefits all levels of the game.”

The award-winning play came in the opening round of the playoffs against Lincoln Lutheran with McIntyre throwing a downfield block on Lucas Pruss' 38-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

McIntyre finished the year with 29 receptions for 472 yards and five touchdowns as the Knights went 12-1 and finished runner-up in Class C-2.

