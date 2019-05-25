Several Memorial Day services honoring fallen soldiers who have served our country are planned in the Fremont area.
- Cedar Bluffs American Legion and Auxiliary Post 158 and Sons of American Legion will be having a Memorial Day service at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium.
The Cedar Bluffs School Choir will be singing during the service. The guest speaker will be Master Sgt. Gary Eyster Jr. The Rev. Mark Weber will give the invocation and benediction.
- The Arlington Veterans Club will be having a service at 10 a.m. Monday at the Arlington Cemetery.
Gary Denison will present a speech. A prayer service will be led by Rev. David Paul from Arlington Community Church.
- A Memorial Day service is set for 9 a.m. Monday at Mohr Auditorium in Scribner.
- The Logan Cemetery Memorial Day Service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Logan Cemetery, north of Winslow.
The David Hargens VFW Post 10535 of Hooper along with the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will present and retire the colors. Retired Air Force Colonel Larry Bergerson will be the guest speaker. Vicar Bob Ball will give the prayer.
The Logan Cemetery Board will serve refreshments following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.
- Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church of Fremont will be honoring veterans on Sunday immediately following the 10:30 a.m. church service.
Flower bouquets will be ceremoniously placed on the graves and honors given to the military personnel buried at Bluffs Cemetery, located next to the church. All active and retired veterans in attendance are encouraged to wear their military uniforms.
Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church is located approximately seven miles northwest of Fremont at 1693 County Road 17 (at the corner of County Roads Q and 17). The memorial service is open to the public.
- The Omaha National Cemetery and the Nebraska-Western Iowa Healthcare System (NWIHCS) will commemorate Memorial Day with an 11 a.m. ceremony on Monday at the Omaha National Cemetery. Veterans, their families and friends, and the public are invited to attend.
Guest speakers for the event include Lt. Governor Foley, Congressman Bacon, representatives from the offices of Senator Fischer and Congressman Smith’s Office, and leaders from the VA Midwest Health Care Network (VISN 23), Omaha VA Healthcare System and Omaha National Cemetery.
The event also will feature wreath presentations, traditional military tributes and music provided by the USAF Heartland of America Band from the Offutt Brass.
U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew C. Taylor will provide the keynote address. Taylor is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base and is the Protected Satellite Communications Lead at U.S. Strategic Command.
Prior to his arrival in December 2017, Taylor’s service included strategic nuclear deterrence on board the ballistic missile submarine USS Louisiana, as well as supporting the Global War on Terror and Operation Enduring Freedom on board the aircraft carrier USS Enterprise. He has also completed three years of overseas service conducting a variety of intelligence, security, and international partnership operations in the Asia-Pacific region aboard the fast attack submarine USS Key West.
Parking for the event will be at Papillion-La Vista South High School located at 108th Street and Highway 370. Shuttles will provide transportation for guests from the off-site parking to the National Cemetery. Shuttle services will be provided beginning at 9 a.m. with the last shuttle before the start of the ceremony departing the high school at 10:45 a.m.
Handicap accessible parking is available at the cemetery but is extremely limited. Due to the expected large crowd, patrons are encouraged to plan to arrive early and be in their seats by 10:45 a.m. The ceremony, which will begin at 11 a.m., is expected to last approximately one hour.